Engineer jumps off Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai, search on

A 38-year-old engineer, under stress due to financial worries, allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge in Mumbai on July 24 afternoon, police said.

Search was on for him, said an official late in the evening.

K. Shriniwas, resident of Dombivli, jumped into the sea after parking his car on the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (also known as Atal Setu) around 12.30 p.m., he said.

Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, the official added.

Mr. Shriniwas, who left his residence around 11.30 p.m. last night, had spoken to his wife and four-year-old daughter over phone hours before taking the drastic step, the official said.

As per his family, he was facing a serious financial problem.

Earlier, he had attempted to end his life by drinking a floor cleaner liquid while working in Kuwait in 2023, the official said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following Suicide prevention helpline numbers

Mumbai:

BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

