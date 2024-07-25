GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineer jumps off Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai, search on

38-year-old engineer jumps off Atal Setu bridge in Mumbai due to financial stress, sparking search efforts by authorities

Updated - July 25, 2024 02:49 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 02:42 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

A 38-year-old engineer, under stress due to financial worries, allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge in Mumbai on July 24 afternoon, police said.

Search was on for him, said an official late in the evening.

K. Shriniwas, resident of Dombivli, jumped into the sea after parking his car on the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (also known as Atal Setu) around 12.30 p.m., he said.

Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, the official added.

Mr. Shriniwas, who left his residence around 11.30 p.m. last night, had spoken to his wife and four-year-old daughter over phone hours before taking the drastic step, the official said.

As per his family, he was facing a serious financial problem.

Earlier, he had attempted to end his life by drinking a floor cleaner liquid while working in Kuwait in 2023, the official said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following Suicide prevention helpline numbers

Mumbai:

BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call - 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

ASRA - 022 2754 6669 (24x7)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m., all days)

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.