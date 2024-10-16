GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election Commission turns down NCP-SP demand to freeze trumpet symbol

But the poll body agrees to a request by NCP (Sharad Pawar) for prominent display of its poll symbol — man blowing 'turha' — on ballot units of EVMs

Published - October 16, 2024 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar. File

NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said it had agreed to a request by NCP (Sharad Pawar) for prominent display of its poll symbol — man blowing 'turha' — on ballot units of EVMs, but turned down the demand to freeze the trumpet symbol.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the NCP-SP had conveyed to the poll authority that its election symbol — 'man blowing turha' — was not displayed prominently on the ballot units of EVMs.

Who gets the preferred symbol when there are two factions? | Explained

"We had asked them to specify how would they want their poll symbol to be displayed on the ballot unit. The NCP-SP had given us three options on the poll symbol and we accepted the first suggestion made by them," Mr. Kumar said.

However, the CEC made it clear that the Commission did not wish to disturb the existing system of allocation of election symbols while turning down the demand for removal of the trumpet symbol from the list of symbols.

The CEC asserted that the trumpet symbol was different from the 'man blowing turha'.

Also read: Sharad Pawar faction of NCP gets symbol for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

The Sharad Pawar-led party had argued that the trumpet symbol was similar to 'man blowing turha' which caused confusion among voters during the Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP-SP had contended that Independent candidate who was allotted the trumpet symbol in the Satara constituency polled more votes than the margin of victory of the BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhonsale.

Mr. Bhonsale had defeated NCP-SP candidate Shashikant Shinde by a margin of 32,771 votes. Independent candidate Sanjay Gade, who contested the election on trumpet symbol, had polled 37,062 votes.

Published - October 16, 2024 01:58 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party / election / Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.