Elderly man slapped, abused on train over suspicion of carrying beef in Maharashtra

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Thane on Saturday (August 31, 2024) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a group of men who allegedly assaulted a 72-year-old man named, Haji Ashraf Munyar in Dhule-CSMT Express after accusing him of carrying beef. A preliminary probe in the case has revealed that the elderly person was carrying buffalo meat which is not banned in the State.

The issue came to light after a video of a physical and verbal assault of the elderly man by over a dozen men went viral on social media on Friday. The video was shared by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiaz Jaleel, calling out the State authorities for being silent spectators in the matter.

The incident took place on August 28, 2024, when Mr. Munyar boarded a train from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district to visit his daughter who lives in Kalyan. Mr. Munyar was travelling alone in a general compartment where over a dozen men began to harass him. The goons in the video are seen slapping, hitting and kicking him on his face, eyes, and head constantly, asking him to show what was he carrying in his bag. The video clip further shows that the victim, Mr. Munyar, is taking out two plastic jars containing meat. Seeing that the goons reacted, and they can he heard, “It is an auspicious month for Hindus, it is our ‘Shravan’ month, and you are taking meat and keema in jars! If you drop the jars on the floor we will hit you badly. Look at the camera and say what you are carrying in these jars. What kind of meat is this? How many people are going to eat this? Where are you taking this from and to where? Why do you have to carry meat from your city to another city? Do you not get to buy meat where you are going?”

The victim can be heard responding that he is carrying buffalo meat, to which the goons hit him again and said, “Is it cow meat? We will show this recording to the police. Hand over your mobile phone to us, unlock your phone and switch it off.”

The man in the video is seen begging with folded hands to the assaulters requesting them to spare him. “We will call Bajrang Dal to chop your body. We will rape your mothers and sisters.”

According to the police, the accused did not let the victim get off the train at Kalyan railway station, his stop. Only after they got down at Thane railway station, the elderly man got off the train and went to his daughter’s place in Kalyan.

The victim’s son, Ashfaq Ashraf, who spoke briefly with The Hindu, said, “We are in distress, scared, worried about our safety. We all came to Kalyan today at my sister’s place where my father is. He is not able to see properly from his left eye. He is in extreme pain and depression; he breaks down in between. We are trying to console him and give him comfort, but the humiliation will remain with him for long.”

As yet, the family has not accepted the FIR registered by the police as Section 307, punishment for attempt to murder, is not included in the copy. Under this section, the punishment can extend up to 10 years and in case the victim is hurt, then the maximum punishment is imprisonment for life.

After the video started doing rounds on social media, the railway police commissioner took serious cognisance of the matter and formed a team to locate the victim and his family who had earlier refused to register an FIR fearing their safety.

Balaji Shendge, Assistant Police, Igatpuri Railway Police who was notified about the case first to investigate after the posts on X [formerly Twitter] mentioned that the incident happened in Kasara Ghat near Igatpuri.

“The incident took place on August 28, but the video went viral on August 29 evening. We carried out the investigation on August 30 and learnt that the incident took place in Thane jurisdiction. Initially both the parties refused to register the FIR. A team of Igatpuri railway police went to Kalyan to meet the victim on August 31 to counsel the victim that he does not need to fear his safety and following which his statement was recorded and an FIR was lodged,” Mr. Shendge said.

Mr. Shendge said the video created unrest in the State initially, “Every government staff got worried. What if this leads to a major communal violence in the State. So we all worked together to bring the matter under control.”

On August 30, another viral video claiming the victim has died of suicide post the incident out of embarrassment. Seeing the matter getting heated up in the State, Jamiat Ulama Dhule, a branch of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organisation that works for the protection of civil and religious rights of Muslims, released a statement saying the victim is safe and alive. Mustaq Sufi, the organisation’s secretary from Dhule, said, “When we saw the video, we were quite disturbed. The video also claimed that his funeral took place but when we reached out to the family and found out that it was a rumour. We are taking it up to the higher authorities in the State so that such an incident never happens again.”

Senior GRP officials in Mumbai said that three prime suspects who were detained in Dhule are brought to Thane where they will be arrested after their crime is proven in the matter. One of the detained accused is identified as Aashu Avhad, son of a Special Reserved Police Force, Maharashtra.

The accused co-passengers were travelling in the same train compartment to Mumbai to appear for a police exam. When they returned to Dhule, people immediately identified them, three main accused were immediately detained by the Dhule police, one of them happen to be son of Special Reserved Police Force.

Senior GRP officials in Mumbai said that two or three suspects have been detained in Dhule and are being brought to Thane where they will be formally arrested after their roles in the incident are established. The accused are booked under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly in prosecution of common object), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (causing hurt), 324(4)(5) (mischief causing loss or damage), 351(2)(3)(criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.