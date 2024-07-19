ADVERTISEMENT

Eknath Shinde-led Sena holds meet on implementing welfare schemes ahead of State polls

Published - July 19, 2024 09:54 am IST - Mumbai

The meeting, chaired by Mr. Shinde, was held at Varsha, the CM’s official residence in south Mumbai, and was attended by State Ministers, senior functionaries and legislators.

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during Mahayuti workers meeting, in Mumbai recently. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena held a meeting on Thursday, July 18, 2024, to discuss how to publicise the welfare measures announced by the State government ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in October.

Party leader Krishna Hegde said deliberations focused on how to strengthen the ruling Mahayuti alliance by propagating the welfare measures announced by the government, including schemes like ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’, a job training, a stipend programme for youths, the free LPG cylinder scheme, and iniatives for senior citizens.

He added that party observers will be announced for all 288 Assembly constituencies to help people avail the benefits under these schemes.

State benefits

Under the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, eligible women in the 21-60 age group will get a monthly allowance of Rs. 1,500, while under the stipend scheme, eligible individuals will receive money from the State government during on-job industrial training.

