Eknath Shinde appeals to party workers not to gather in Mumbai after election victory

Updated - November 26, 2024 08:15 am IST

The Chief Minsiter said, “Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner”

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: ANI

In a late night post on X on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to his party workers to not gather in Mumbai in large numbers to show their support to him. This comes amid growing pressure by the Shiv Sena to make Mr. Shinde the chief minister again.

In his post, the CM has said, “After the great victory of Mahayuti, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today. Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner. Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha Niwas or anywhere else. The grand alliance has been and will continue to be strong for a strong and prosperous Maharashtra.”

In an unprecedented electoral sweep which Maharashtra has not seen since the 1980s, the ruling Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 seats in the State’s Assembly election, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 132 seats on its own. The results were declared on November 23, 2024.

