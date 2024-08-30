Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the site where the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on August 26.

Mr. Pawar stated, "Everyone is saddened by what has happened. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, and we are all proud of his legacy. The Chief Minister has held meetings regarding this incident. Efforts are being made to rebuild the memorial. Action will be taken against those responsible. No matter where they flee, they will be found. There is no point in debating whether it was the Navy or the PWD."

He added that the government is committed to ensuring that a grand and divine memorial for the Maharaja is rebuilt.

In a post on X, Ajit Pawar said, “I visited the site and reviewed the situation. I also inspected the fort. Shivaji Maharaj is our self-respect, our identity.“

He mentioned that in the future, priority will be given to past experience when awarding contracts. Earlier, Chetan Patil, the structural consultant for the Shivaji Maharaj statue was arrested in Kolhapur, according to senior Kolhapur Police officials.

A team from the local crime branch of Kolhapur Police launched an operation to locate Mr. Patil, and he was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday in Kolhapur.

He has been handed over to the Sindhudurg Police and will be brought to Sindhudurg. The Sindhudurg Police have also arrested a contractor in connection with the case.

An FIR was registered at Sindhudurg Police Station following the collapse of the 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on August 26. On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the State government is making decisions on a war footing to reconstruct the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Two committees have been formed, including one to investigate the statue’s collapse in Malvan. The statue was unveiled on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations, which were conducted for the first time in Sindhudurg.

