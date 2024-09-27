ADVERTISEMENT

EC seeks explanation from Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP for failing to comply with transfer orders

Published - September 27, 2024 05:50 pm IST - New Delhi

According to the Election Commission's mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31, 2024, but the additional Director General of Police submitted a partial report, and the Chief Secretary is yet to provide a full response

PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sending out a stern message on Friday (September 27, 2024), the Election Commission sought an explanation from the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and the State's Police Chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a strongly worded letter, the poll body said despite a directive issued on July 31, 2024, to relocate officials who had served in their home districts or current postings for over three years, the State administration had not completed the process.

Maharashtra Assembly election to be held later due to security requirements for J&K election: CEC

According to the Election Commission's (EC) mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31, 2024. While the additional Director General of Police submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources noted that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai and revenue officials, many holding key positions in the state, had not been transferred as required.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Maharashtra Assembly elections: Strategic appointments to quell dissent in Shiv Sena ahead of polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his displeasure over the state administration's non-compliance, stating that the delay undermined efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

The EC has made it clear that further inaction would not be tolerated.

The term of the current Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, 2024 and the polls are likely to be held before that. The EC is currently in the State to review its preparedness for the polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US