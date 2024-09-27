GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EC seeks explanation from Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP for failing to comply with transfer orders

According to the Election Commission's mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31, 2024, but the additional Director General of Police submitted a partial report, and the Chief Secretary is yet to provide a full response

Published - September 27, 2024 05:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. File

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sending out a stern message on Friday (September 27, 2024), the Election Commission sought an explanation from the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and the State's Police Chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

In a strongly worded letter, the poll body said despite a directive issued on July 31, 2024, to relocate officials who had served in their home districts or current postings for over three years, the State administration had not completed the process.

Maharashtra Assembly election to be held later due to security requirements for J&K election: CEC

According to the Election Commission's (EC) mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31, 2024. While the additional Director General of Police submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full response.

Sources noted that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai and revenue officials, many holding key positions in the state, had not been transferred as required.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Strategic appointments to quell dissent in Shiv Sena ahead of polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his displeasure over the state administration's non-compliance, stating that the delay undermined efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

The EC has made it clear that further inaction would not be tolerated.

The term of the current Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, 2024 and the polls are likely to be held before that. The EC is currently in the State to review its preparedness for the polls.

