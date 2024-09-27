EC seeks explanation from Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP for failing to comply with transfer orders

Sending out a stern message on Friday (September 27, 2024), the Election Commission sought an explanation from the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and the State's Police Chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

In a strongly worded letter, the poll body said despite a directive issued on July 31, 2024, to relocate officials who had served in their home districts or current postings for over three years, the State administration had not completed the process.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31, 2024. While the additional Director General of Police submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full response.

Sources noted that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai and revenue officials, many holding key positions in the state, had not been transferred as required.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed his displeasure over the state administration's non-compliance, stating that the delay undermined efforts to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

The EC has made it clear that further inaction would not be tolerated.

The term of the current Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, 2024 and the polls are likely to be held before that. The EC is currently in the State to review its preparedness for the polls.