Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Maharashtra's Hingoli; no casualty

Updated - July 10, 2024 11:11 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 10:58 am IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The impact of the earthquake was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in Marathwada region) and Washim (in Vidarbha),” according to officials.

PTI

“The earthquake was recorded at 7.14 a.m. with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli,” an official said. | Photo Credit: Photo credit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov

“An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli on July 10 and its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Washim districts,” officials said. “There was no report of any casualty or loss of property,” they said.

“The earthquake was recorded at 7.14 a.m. with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli,” an official from the Nanded district administration said in a release.

“The Nanded district administration appealed to the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses,” the release said.

In March this year, tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded in the region, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalmanuri taluka of Hingoli.

