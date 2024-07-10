GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Maharashtra's Hingoli; no casualty

“The impact of the earthquake was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in Marathwada region) and Washim (in Vidarbha),” according to officials.

Published - July 10, 2024 10:58 am IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI
“The earthquake was recorded at 7.14 a.m. with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli,” an official said.

“The earthquake was recorded at 7.14 a.m. with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli,” an official said. | Photo Credit: Photo credit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov

“An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hit Maharashtra’s Hingoli on July 10 and its impact was also felt in Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Washim districts,” officials said. “There was no report of any casualty or loss of property,” they said.

“The earthquake was recorded at 7.14 a.m. with its epicentre at Rameshwar Tanda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli,” an official from the Nanded district administration said in a release.

“It was felt across parts of Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (all in Marathwada region) and Washim (in Vidarbha),” according to officials.

“The Nanded district administration appealed to the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses,” the release said.

In March this year, tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded in the region, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalmanuri taluka of Hingoli.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / earthquake / Mumbai / mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.