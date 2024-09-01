ADVERTISEMENT

Don't do politics in the name of Shivaji Maharaj, Jarange tells Mahayuti government, opposition

Updated - September 01, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 05:23 pm IST - Malvan

There should be no politics over it and the government should conduct a detailed probe into the matter, says Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil

PTI

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil | Photo Credit: ANI

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday (September 1, 2024) told the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government and the opposition not to do politics in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and demanded strict punishment against those involved in insulting state and national icons.

Mr. Jarange visited the Rajkot Fort in Malvan, where a 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, collapsed on August 26.

The incident caused outrage across the state, with the prime minister apologising for the event.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Jarange said, "There should be no politics over it, both the opposition and the government. The government should conduct a detailed probe into the matter. The contractors should not be spared."

He said both the opposition and the Mahayuti government were doing politics in the name of Shivaji.

"There should be a law. Those who insult icons should rot in jail and not come out in a few days," the activist said, adding that the Rajkot Fort needs a statue of Shivaji that can last long.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday (September 1, 2024) held a march to protest the collapse of the statue.

They slammed the Union and state governments for the collapse, with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calling PM Modi's apology as one "smacking of arrogance" and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar saying the episode was an example of corruption.

