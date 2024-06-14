ADVERTISEMENT

Discontent among onion growers cost ruling 'Mahayuti' dearly in LS polls: Ajit Pawar

Published - June 14, 2024 03:59 pm IST - Pune

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar admitted that the ruling alliance had to ‘pay the price’ for discontent among onion farmers

PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP (Ajit) leader Ajit Pawar addresses during the NCP's Foundation Day programme, in Mumbai, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2024_000330A)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on June 14 acknowledged that the discontent among onion growers contributed to the ruling Mahayuti's dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance had to "pay the price" for discontent among farmers in the onion-growing belt of the State, including Nashik, where the ruling coalition fared poorly in the polls.

Mr. Pawar's statement came three days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde admitted farm distress cost the Mahayuti alliance dearly and added "Onions made us cry in Nashik, soybean and cotton in Marathwada and Vidarbha (in polls)."

ADVERTISEMENT

Elections results 2024: Maharashtra’s onion chronicles, a tearjerker for the NDA

Talking to reporters in Pune, Mr. Pawar said they were constantly speaking about the need for support prices for onion, and said the interest of both farmers and consumers should be protected. He maintained the Mahayuti faced a beating in all Lok Sabha seats in the onion growing belt barring Jalgaon and Raver.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A ban on onion export by the Centre in December last year to control retail prices led to protests by farmers, especially in the Nashik belt. The ban was eventually lifted in early May.

The return of social justice and ‘Marathi Asmita’

The Shiv Sena and its ally BJP lost Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha seats, respectively. The alliance could only win one seat in Marathwada and just two in Vidarbha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US