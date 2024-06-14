GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Discontent among onion growers cost ruling 'Mahayuti' dearly in LS polls: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar admitted that the ruling alliance had to ‘pay the price’ for discontent among onion farmers

Published - June 14, 2024 03:59 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP (Ajit) leader Ajit Pawar addresses during the NCP's Foundation Day programme, in Mumbai, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2024_000330A)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP (Ajit) leader Ajit Pawar addresses during the NCP's Foundation Day programme, in Mumbai, Monday, June 10, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_10_2024_000330A)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on June 14 acknowledged that the discontent among onion growers contributed to the ruling Mahayuti's dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

He said the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance had to "pay the price" for discontent among farmers in the onion-growing belt of the State, including Nashik, where the ruling coalition fared poorly in the polls.

Mr. Pawar's statement came three days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde admitted farm distress cost the Mahayuti alliance dearly and added "Onions made us cry in Nashik, soybean and cotton in Marathwada and Vidarbha (in polls)."

Elections results 2024: Maharashtra’s onion chronicles, a tearjerker for the NDA

Talking to reporters in Pune, Mr. Pawar said they were constantly speaking about the need for support prices for onion, and said the interest of both farmers and consumers should be protected. He maintained the Mahayuti faced a beating in all Lok Sabha seats in the onion growing belt barring Jalgaon and Raver.

A ban on onion export by the Centre in December last year to control retail prices led to protests by farmers, especially in the Nashik belt. The ban was eventually lifted in early May.

The return of social justice and ‘Marathi Asmita’

The Shiv Sena and its ally BJP lost Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha seats, respectively. The alliance could only win one seat in Marathwada and just two in Vidarbha.

Maharashtra

