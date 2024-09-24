Dhangars demand ST status, hold protest rally

The Dhangar community in Maharashtra on Monday staged a ‘rasta roko’ demanding that the State government issue a Government Resolution (GR) for their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

The six community leaders, sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 15 days, have also demanded that the GR should mention that there is no difference between ‘Dhangars’ and ‘Dhangads’.

Delay in GR

On September 15, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had held a meeting on the issue. After the delay in passing a GR, the Dhangar community members intensified their protest.

BJP MLC Gopinath Padalkar, who has been mediating between the government and the community, also participated in the protest.

