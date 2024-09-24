ADVERTISEMENT

Dhangars demand ST status, hold protest rally

Published - September 24, 2024 09:06 am IST - Mumbai

After the delay in passing a GR, the Dhangar community intensified their protest by blocking roads in several districts in Maharashtra, including Beed, ⁠Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, ⁠Pandharpur, and ⁠Akola.

Snehal Mutha

The Dhangar community in Maharashtra on Monday staged a ‘rasta roko’ demanding that the State government issue a Government Resolution (GR) for their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

The six community leaders, sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 15 days, have also demanded that the GR should mention that there is no difference between ‘Dhangars’ and ‘Dhangads’.

Delay in GR

On September 15, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had held a meeting on the issue. After the delay in passing a GR, the Dhangar community members intensified their protest.

BJP MLC Gopinath Padalkar, who has been mediating between the government and the community, also participated in the protest.

