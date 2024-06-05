ADVERTISEMENT

Devendra Fadnavis to step down as Maharashtra deputy CM after Lok Sabha polls debacle in State

Updated - June 05, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 04:32 pm IST

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 23 seats in the western State. This time, however, their performance was eclipsed by the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra BJP Leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks during the press conference at BJP Headquarters in Mumbai on June 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Taking the responsibility of loss of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will urge party leadership to relieve him from Ministerial duties so that he can work for the party for upcoming Assembly Election in Maharashtra.

After the BJP-led coalition managed to secure only 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Mr. Fadnavis said he took full responsibility for the results.

“I take responsibility for the results in Maharashtra, as I was leading the party.” He added, “I am requesting the BJP high command to relieve me of my governmental responsibilities so that I can work hard for the party in the upcoming elections.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 23 seats in the western State. This time, however, their performance was eclipsed by the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

The MVA collectively won 30 seats, reflecting significant gains for the alliance. Congress achieved a notable increase, winning 13 seats compared to just one in 2019. Shiv Sena (UBT) captured nine seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) secured eight.

