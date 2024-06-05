GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Devendra Fadnavis to step down as Maharashtra deputy CM after Lok Sabha polls debacle in State

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 23 seats in the western State. This time, however, their performance was eclipsed by the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi

Updated - June 05, 2024 04:37 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra BJP Leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks during the press conference at BJP Headquarters in Mumbai on June 5, 2024.

Maharashtra BJP Leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks during the press conference at BJP Headquarters in Mumbai on June 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Taking the responsibility of loss of Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will urge party leadership to relieve him from Ministerial duties so that he can work for the party for upcoming Assembly Election in Maharashtra.

Election results 2024: MVA turnaround gives jolt to BJP-Shinde-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra

After the BJP-led coalition managed to secure only 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Mr. Fadnavis said he took full responsibility for the results.

“I take responsibility for the results in Maharashtra, as I was leading the party.” He added, “I am requesting the BJP high command to relieve me of my governmental responsibilities so that I can work hard for the party in the upcoming elections.”

FOLLOW | Election Results 2024 LIVE updates - May 6

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 23 seats in the western State. This time, however, their performance was eclipsed by the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

The MVA collectively won 30 seats, reflecting significant gains for the alliance. Congress achieved a notable increase, winning 13 seats compared to just one in 2019. Shiv Sena (UBT) captured nine seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) secured eight.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.