Devendra Fadnavis ineligible to head home dept: Sanjay Raut on accident involving BJP leader son's car

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) said Devendra Fadnavis was not eligible to head the Maharashtra Home Department, an attack coming a day after an accident involving a luxury car owned by State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Raut claimed Bawankule's son was at the wheels and that evidence was removed in the case.

There has been an attempt to "whitewash" the case, he charged, adding that till BJP leader Mr. Fadnavis remains the Home Minister, there will not be any fair probe in any case in the State.

The Audi car owned by Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur in the early hours of Monday (September 9, 2024).

“The driver, identified as Arjun Hawre, was arrested on Monday (September 9, 2024) night and later released on bail,” a police official said.

“One more occupant — Ronit Chittamwar — was also apprehended,” according to police.

The occupants of the luxury car were returning from a beer bar in the Dharampeth area when the incident took place, a police official on Monday said adding the medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said.

Mr. Raut hit out at Mr. Fadnavis over the case probe.

"According to our information, the son of BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was allegedly drunk. His car crashed into six other cars, injuring four persons, two of whom are fighting for their lives in a hospital in Nagpur," he claimed.

Surprisingly, his name was not mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR), and the car's number plate was removed after the accident, Mr. Raut said.

"Bawankule's son hit his car twice (into other vehicles), but the CCTV footage was removed as usual. If the car is registered in the name of either BJP State president Bawankule or his son, why was the number plate removed? The prince (Bawankule's son) was driving the car. But when the accident took place, it was shown that the driver (another person) was at the wheels. It is an attempt to whitewash the case," he alleged.

Mr. Raut further claimed Bawankule's son went to "Lahori Bar".

"You could have found the CCTV footage and seen who was enjoying alcohol. But I do not think you will now find the CCTV footage of that bar," he said.

If Devendra Fadnavis, who also hails from Nagpur, fails to lead the home department effectively, then he is not eligible for such a position, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"The car is registered in Bawankule's name, yet all the evidence has been removed," Raut claimed.

"As long as Fadnavis is the Home Minister and Rashmi Shukla is the director general of police, there will never be any fair investigation in any matter in the state," he added.

This is not just an issue concerning Chandrashekhar Bawankule, it reflects the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the State, the Sena (UBT) leader said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasises equal justice for all,” he said.

"If someone from the opposition had unfortunately committed a similar crime, Devendra Fadnavis and Bawankule's supporters would have strongly criticised us. There is sufficient evidence that Bawankule's son is involved in this case," Mr. Raut claimed.

Is this the law of the land? Mr. Raut asked Mr. Fadnavis.

"You are the home minister of the State. You have taken oath of the Constitution to treat everyone equally. But in this state, there seem to be different yardsticks for the poor and the relatives of your party leaders," he said.

"You will file cases against us, you even put us in jail but you will run free despite crushing people. What sort of justice is this? Fadnavis is not eligible to be the home minister of the state," Mr. Raut said.

According to an official from Nagpur's Sitabuldi police station official, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at 1 am on Monday and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured.

"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car," he said.

After the incident, Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said.