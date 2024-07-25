Delhi Police may summon IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar in cheating case

The Delhi police are likely to send a notice to IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to join the probe early in a case of cheating and forgery registered against her last week, sources said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police Crime Branch had booked Ms. Khedkar on July 19 for fraudulently obtaining an Other Backward Classes certificate and a Persons with Benchmark Disabilities certificate to clear the Union Public Service Commission examination. The authenticity of various certificates submitted by her to the commission is being probed.

Collecting documents

According to a source, a team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police has been tasked with collecting relevant documents from various government departments.

After compiling the documents, the police team is likely to issue a notice to the IAS probationer, said the source, adding that they will confront her with the documents she allegedly forged.

Last week, the UPSC took a series of actions, including registering a criminal case against Ms. Khedkar for allegedly forging identity papers, misrepresenting and falsifying facts to attempt the Civil Services Examination (CSE) beyond the prescribed limit.

Additionally, Ms. Khedkar’s probation period was put on hold and she was recalled to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Uttarakhand’s Mussoorie.

The commission has also issued a show-cause notice to cancel her candidature for the CSE and debar her from future examinations and selections. She has also been accused of misusing power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to.

The 2023-batch IAS officer was posted as a probationary assistant collector at the Pune district collectorate.

