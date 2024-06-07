Decision on Fadnavis’ resignation put on the backburner for the time being

After he offered to quit as Deputy Chief Minister following the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll debacle in Maharashtra, the decision on Devendra Fadnavis’ resignation has reportedly been put on the backburner for the time being, said informed sources on Friday.

Mr. Fadnavis, who reached Delhi on Thursday, had two meetings with Union Minister Amit Shah late Thursday night and on Friday.

Also read: Maharashtra election results 2024: After drubbing, a rocky road ahead for Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde?

Sources said the Maharashtra BJP leader had been instructed by Mr. Shah to carry on in his post in the Mahayuti government while further discussion on the resignation issue would take place only after Narendra Modi’s swearing in as Prime Minister for the third term, said the sources.

Mr. Fadnavis had announced his decision to resign from the Mahayuti government while expressing his wish to concentrate full-time on rebuilding the BJP in the State to make it battle-ready ahead of the Assembly election following the party’s shock defeat in the State in the Lok Sabha election (it won just nine of the 29 Lok Sabha seats it contested as opposed to 23 seats it had won in 2019).

Meets allies

Earlier on Friday, Mr. Fadnavis also held a meeting with his Mahayuti partners — Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar at senior NCP leader Praful Patel’s residence in Delhi. All leaders were present at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ceremony where Mr. Modi was chosen as leader of the NDA parliamentary party, with Mr. Shinde and Mr. Ajit Pawar pledging the support of their Shiv Sena and NCP factions to the ruling coalition.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, senior State BJP leader Girish Mahajan, considered a close aide of Mr. Fadnavis, told reporters that the State BJP unit was unwilling to accept the latter’s decision to resign from the government in the wake of the party’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha poll.

“Mr. Fadnavis is more than capable of managing both affairs of the party organisation and his duties in the government. The Maharashtra BJP will not accept his resignation. While he [Mr. Fadnavis] said he would leave the government and work for three months in order to prepare the party for the Assembly poll, we have urged him not to do that,” Mr. Mahajan said, informing that the State BJP leaders led by Mr. Fadnavis would soon be preparing a road map on how to work towards winning the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election.

He said the State BJP leaders would be telling the party’s core committee team in Delhi and express their sentiments regarding Mr. Fadnavis’ announcement and that they objected to the latter giving up the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

“He has no need to give his resignation. He can stay in the government and yet cater to party’s organisational needs. He must remain as Deputy Chief Minister,” Mr. Mahajan said.

Mr. Fadnavis’ announcement on June 5 that he wanted out of the government in order to focus full-time on rebuilding his party’s fortunes in the State had caused consternation within the Maharashtra BJP unit even as Mr. Shah had assured the Deputy Chief Minister that he would discuss the matter with him in Delhi.

On June 6, senior RSS leaders had reportedly met Mr. Fadnavis at his Nagpur residence where they had a long meeting regarding the challenges facing the party in the wake of its poll rout.