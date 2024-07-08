ADVERTISEMENT

Curtains on Shiv Sena (UBT)-VBA alliance

Updated - July 08, 2024 06:44 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 06:43 am IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The VBA was part of the INDIA grouping before it walked out of the opposition bloc over disagreement on the number of seats allotted to it in Lok Sabha elections

PTI

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and VBA president Prakash Ambedkar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on July 7 said the VBA's alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VBA was part of the INDIA grouping before it walked out of the opposition bloc over disagreement on the number of seats allotted to it in Lok Sabha elections. Before joining the INDIA alliance, VBA had allied with Shiv Sena (UBT).

"It's (the alliance) broken. There is nothing left in it," Mr. Ambedkar said in response to a question on the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar contested from the Akola Lok Sabha seat but lost to BJP's Anup Dhotre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA sealed an alliance in January 2023.

Mr. Thackeray had said his grandfather Keshav Thackeray, also known as Prabodhankar, and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather, B.R. Ambedkar, were contemporaries who admired each other.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US