Curtains on Shiv Sena (UBT)-VBA alliance

The VBA was part of the INDIA grouping before it walked out of the opposition bloc over disagreement on the number of seats allotted to it in Lok Sabha elections

Updated - July 08, 2024 06:44 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 06:43 am IST - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PTI
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and VBA president Prakash Ambedkar.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and VBA president Prakash Ambedkar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on July 7 said the VBA's alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is broken.

The VBA was part of the INDIA grouping before it walked out of the opposition bloc over disagreement on the number of seats allotted to it in Lok Sabha elections. Before joining the INDIA alliance, VBA had allied with Shiv Sena (UBT).

"It's (the alliance) broken. There is nothing left in it," Mr. Ambedkar said in response to a question on the alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT).

Grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar contested from the Akola Lok Sabha seat but lost to BJP's Anup Dhotre.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA sealed an alliance in January 2023.

Mr. Thackeray had said his grandfather Keshav Thackeray, also known as Prabodhankar, and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather, B.R. Ambedkar, were contemporaries who admired each other.

