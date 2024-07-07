Counter Opposition’s fake narrative on govt. schemes, Mahayuti leaders tell party workers

Top leaders of the ruling tripartite Mahayuti alliance on July 6 exhorted party cadres to gear up for the Maharashtra Assembly election by reaching out to people with the new welfare schemes and actively countering the Opposition’s “false narratives” on the State Budget.

The meeting of the alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party was held in Mumbai.

Referring to the schemes outlined in the State Budget on June 28, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “Ensure that the people benefit from these schemes. Reach out to them at the ground level, explain the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, and policies for farmers, and assist them in availing these benefits. Don’t let the Opposition take credit.”

The Budget had announced waiver of electricity bill dues of 44 lakh farmers, the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme that provides a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to women aged 21 to 65, three free LPG cylinders per family, and a financial grant of ₹10,000 per month for youth. The Mahayuti hopes to benefit from the schemes in the upcoming Assembly election.

‘Reach out to people’

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the meeting was called at short notice to urge party workers to be the bridge between the schemes and the people.

“Our government has done many good things, reach out proudly to the people. Meet women, farmers, and educated unemployed youth, explain to them, and have conversations with them. Whether or not you receive a ticket, once in power, you can achieve all positions. When we have power, everything falls into place. Focus on delivering these benefits to the people; that’s the goal. If we accomplish this, victory belongs to Mahayuti.”

Call for unity

The leaders called on party workers to display unity and adopt a spirit of compromise. Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “We need proper coordination among all parties and should work together to defy the Opposition’s fake narrative and counter its attempt to take credit.”

Taking a potshot at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Shinde said, “I am not a Facebook live person, we are a face-to-face person. We work from the field and not from home.”