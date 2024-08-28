ADVERTISEMENT

Corruption has peaked under Mahayuti government: Uddhav Thackeray on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:39 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 03:04 pm IST - Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray said the government's claim that the statue collapsed due to gusty winds is the "height of shamelessness"

PTI

Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, alleging that corruption has peaked under the Mahayuti dispensation.

A 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Addressing a press conference with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Mr. Thackeray said the government's claim that the statue collapsed due to gusty winds is the "height of shamelessness".

To protest against the government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take out a march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on September 1, the former Chief Minister said.

"Those creating obstructions in the MVA's morcha today in Malvan against the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue are betrayers of the warrior king," he said.

He was referring to a clash between the workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP MP Narayan Rane after a MVA delegation went to Rajkot fort.

