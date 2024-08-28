GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corruption has peaked under Mahayuti government: Uddhav Thackeray on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

Uddhav Thackeray said the government's claim that the statue collapsed due to gusty winds is the "height of shamelessness"

Published - August 28, 2024 03:04 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue. File

Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) hit out at the Eknath Shinde-led government over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, alleging that corruption has peaked under the Mahayuti dispensation.

A 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP’s Narayan Rane supporters clash as Aaditya reaches site of Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

Addressing a press conference with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Mr. Thackeray said the government's claim that the statue collapsed due to gusty winds is the "height of shamelessness".

To protest against the government, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take out a march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in south Mumbai on September 1, the former Chief Minister said.

"Those creating obstructions in the MVA's morcha today in Malvan against the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue are betrayers of the warrior king," he said.

He was referring to a clash between the workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP MP Narayan Rane after a MVA delegation went to Rajkot fort.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.