Congress to decide on Maharashtra CM post after elections: Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday (September 23, 2024) stated that discussions regarding the Chief Minister’s post among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners in Maharashtra will take place after the Assembly elections.

He stressed that the party’s primary objective is to remove the ‘corrupt’ BJP government from power.

Speaking to media in Nagpur, Mr. Chennithala, who is the AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, said, “We will discuss the Chief Minister’s post after the elections. Right now, our only goal is to form the government and oust the corrupt BJP regime.”

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar too said there was no need for the MVA to declare a chief ministerial face before the elections. He also said that the seat-sharing talks are in the final stage and would be resolved in the coming 10 days.

Mr. Chennithala also criticised the BJP government over its stance on simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. He questioned why Maharashtra’s elections were not announced along with Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. “Those who talk about ‘one nation, one election’ didn’t announce elections in Maharashtra at the same time as Haryana and J&K. Elections should be declared soon as the public is ready to remove the state government,” the former Home Minister of Kerala said in the backdrop of the Union Cabinet’s approval of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal.

Addressing the ongoing Tirumala laddu prasadam controversy, the Congress leader called it a serious issue. “This is a very serious matter. Devotees from across the country offer prayers at the Tirupati Temple. The government needs to provide the public with the truth,” he added.

