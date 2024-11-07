Congress slams Fadnavis for ‘insult’ to Ambedkar

The Congress on Thursday (November 7, 2024) hit out at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi showing a “red-cover” copy of the Constitution, alleging the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister is insulting the Constitution-maker and son of the State B.R. Ambedkar, which the people will not tolerate.

The Congress also said that Mr. Fadnavis was "taking objection" to the very same Constitution the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) attacked in 1949 for not being inspired by the Manusmriti.

The Congress's remark came a day after Mr. Fadnavis asked what message Mr. Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution of India. Mr. Fadnavis also accused the Congress leader of building a coalition of anarchists.

In politics, the colour red is often associated with Marxist or Communist ideology.

Targeting Mr. Fadnavis, Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi that according to the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, showing Babasaheb’s Constitution and raising voice for caste census were “Naxalite ideas”.

"This thinking of the BJP is an insult to the Constitution-maker, Maharashtra's son Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar," he said.

"During the Lok Sabha election, the people of Maharashtra fought for the Constitution and gave a big victory to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate any insult to Babasaheb by the BJP, and together with the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, they will defend our Constitution by responding with full force to every attack on it.

"And, all such shameful attempts of the BJP will fail - take it in writing, caste census will be done," Mr. Gandhi said, using the hashtag #SamvidhanVirodhiBhajpa (anti-Constitution BJP).

Congress general secretary (In-charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “Devendra Fadnavis is getting desperate. He accuses Rahul Gandhi of showing a ‘red book’ to seek support from so-called ‘urban naxals’.”

"This book which Mr. Fadnavis is taking objection to is the Constitution of India, of which Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was the main architect. This is the very same Constitution of India which the RSS had attacked in November 1949 as not having been inspired by Manusmriti," Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It is the very same Constitution of India that the non-biological PM wants replaced," the Congress leader said.

As far as the "red book" is concerned, Mr. Fadnavis should know that it carries a foreword by one of India's most distinguished legal personalities, K.K. Venugopal, who was the Attorney-General of India during 2017-2022, Mr. Ramesh said.

"Previously, the non-biological divinity and the self-proclaimed Chanakya have also been presented with the red book. As far as 'urban naxals' is concerned, the Union Home Ministry told Parliament on February 9th, 2022, and March 11th, 2020, that the Government of India does not use the term!" he said.

"Mr. Fadnavis should think first and then speak," Ramesh added.

The Congress leader also posted pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah receiving the same copy of the Constitution that Mr. Gandhi was carrying.

Mr. Gandhi on Wednesday campaigned for the Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance in the State where Assembly election will be held on November 20.

He carried a copy of the Constitution with a predominantly red cover at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan convention in Nagpur.