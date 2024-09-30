Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) spar over seat sharing in Vidarbha, MVA talks extend

The differences between the Congress and the Shiv Sena UBT over Vidarbha led to a spar between Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut. Seat-sharing talks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra appeared to be dragging as the Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party(SP) have not reached a consensus, sources said, in the seven-hour meeting held in Mumbai on Monday (September 30, 2024).

The Congress wants to fight from 45 to 48 of the 62 Assembly constituencies in the region, while both Shiv Sena(UBT) and NCP(SP) too seek a bigger seat share in the region, MVA sources told The Hindu. The talks among the three MVA parties will extend to Tuesday when the second round is to be held.

Mr. Patole could not be reached for a comment while Mr. Raut said the talks were cordial and that there were no differences.

Sources indicated that the talks on north Maharashtra had almost been finalised.

Seat sharing talks between Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - Congress, Shiv Sena - UBT and NCP(SP) were held in Mumbai on September 30, 2024.



Discussing about the meeting, which took place at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, a leader said, “We have almost completed our talks on Vidarbha. We will discuss the remaining parts of Vidarbha tomorrow, and will then move to Marathwada, western Maharashtra.”

The MVA sources indicated that while Congress is keen to contest from the maximum number of seats, which are over 110, the Shiv Sena(UBT) wants to fight from over 100 seats. The Monday (September 30, 2024) meeting did not discuss seats in Mumbai and there is a stalemate over the distribution of eight seats in the city.

The MVA dominated in the Vidarbha region in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Of the 10 Lok Sabha seats here, Congress alone won five. Now, the Shiv Sena(UBT), which had left a few seats for the Congress during the Assembly elections, wants them back, including the seats of Ramtek and Amravati.

The MVA has already reached consensus on 125 of the 288 seats. “The talks began with Nandurbar today. we discussed Vidarbha thereafter,” a leader said. The MVA is likely to have more rounds of meetings henceforth.