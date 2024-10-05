ADVERTISEMENT

‘Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals,’ says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Updated - October 05, 2024 02:46 pm IST - Washim

Prime Minister Modi criticises Congress for double benefits to farmers and claims that the Congress does not respect Dalits and Adivasis

The Hindu Bureau

PM Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of agricultural and animal husbandry sector initiatives from Washim, Maharashtra, on Saturday (October 5, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said that the Congress is being ruled by a gang of urban Naxals, and asked people to unite to defeat the “dangerous agenda” of that party. 

“They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community,” he said.

“They (Congress) think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail,” PM Modi said, addressing a rally in Washim district of Maharashtra after launching various projects.

“Everyone can see how closely the Congress stands with people who don’t harbour good intentions for India,” PM Modi said.

He also criticised the Congress for providing double benefits to farmers and claiming they the party does not respect the Dalits and Adivasis.

“Congress family does not respect Dalits and Adivasis as their equals. They want to keep the poor poor and Congress is full of urban naxals,” PM Modi said after launching projects in Maharashtra’s Washim district.

“Drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees were seized in Delhi recently. A Congress leader is suspected to be the kingpin. Congress wants to contest elections with the money it gets by pushing the youth towards drugs,” he said.

PM Modi said that the Congress’ thinking has been foreign from the very beginning. “Like the British rule, this Congress family also does not consider Dalits, backward and tribals as their equals.

They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

