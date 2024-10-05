GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals,’ says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Modi criticises Congress for double benefits to farmers and claims that the Congress does not respect Dalits and Adivasis

Updated - October 05, 2024 02:46 pm IST - Washim

The Hindu Bureau
PM Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of agricultural and animal husbandry sector initiatives from Washim, Maharashtra, on Saturday (October 5, 2024).

PM Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of agricultural and animal husbandry sector initiatives from Washim, Maharashtra, on Saturday (October 5, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said that the Congress is being ruled by a gang of urban Naxals, and asked people to unite to defeat the “dangerous agenda” of that party. 

“They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community,” he said.

“They (Congress) think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail,” PM Modi said, addressing a rally in Washim district of Maharashtra after launching various projects.

“Everyone can see how closely the Congress stands with people who don’t harbour good intentions for India,” PM Modi said.

He also criticised the Congress for providing double benefits to farmers and claiming they the party does not respect the Dalits and Adivasis.

“Congress family does not respect Dalits and Adivasis as their equals. They want to keep the poor poor and Congress is full of urban naxals,” PM Modi said after launching projects in Maharashtra’s Washim district.

Rahul Gandhi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kolhapur

“Drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees were seized in Delhi recently. A Congress leader is suspected to be the kingpin. Congress wants to contest elections with the money it gets by pushing the youth towards drugs,” he said.

PM Modi said that the Congress’ thinking has been foreign from the very beginning. “Like the British rule, this Congress family also does not consider Dalits, backward and tribals as their equals.

They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published - October 05, 2024 02:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Indian National Congress / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.