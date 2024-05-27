GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coal scam: Court convicts Maharashtra-based company, directors

Published - May 27, 2024 07:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Delhi court on Monday convicted a Maharashtra-based company and two of its directors for cheating and criminal conspiracy in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in the State.

This was the 16th case related to the alleged coal scam in which the court pronounced its judgment.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal held the accused — B S Ispat Ltd, Mohan Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal — guilty under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, noting that the prosecution had proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt.

The case pertains to irregularities in the allocation of ‘Marki Mangli-I’ coal block situated in Maharashtra in favour of the company.

The court is likely to hear the arguments on the sentence tomorrow. The convicts face a maximum punishment of a seven-year jail term, while the court is likely to impose a fine on the company.

“All the three accused persons i.e. the company, B S Ispat Ltd., Mohan Agrawal, along with Rakesh Agrawal, are hereby held guilty and convicted for the offence u/s 120-B IPC and u/s 120-B r/w 420 IPC. All the three accused are also held guilty and convicted for the substantive offence u/s 420 IPC,” the judge said.

The prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor R S Cheema, Additional Legal Advisor Sanjay Kumar and advocate A P Singh DLA.

