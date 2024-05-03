ADVERTISEMENT

Chopper crashes while landing in Raigad; was to fly Uddhav Sena leader Sushma Andhare

May 03, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Mumbai

The helicopter was manufactured in 2002 by Bell 407 and belongs to a Pune based chartered aviation company

The Hindu Bureau

A helicopter crashed while landing at Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad District on Friday morning, injuring the pilot.

The pilot was moved to a local hospital. According to the police control room, the incident occurred at around 9.30 a.m., while landing at a temporary helipad.

The helicopter was scheduled to fly Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, who was in Mahad to canvas for the party’s candidate and former Union Minister Anant Geete. He is challenging sitting Member of Parliament Sunil Tatkare, who is contesting on NCP (AP) ticket. Raigad constituency is scheduled to vote on May 7.

Ms. Andhare is a lawyer and social figure associated with Ambedkarite movement.

The rotors of the chopper have been damaged and the aircraft rests on its starboard side. The helicopter was manufactured in 2002 by Bell 407 and belongs to a Pune based chartered aviation company.

