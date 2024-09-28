Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held before November 26, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on Saturday (September 28, 2024), said the Maharashtra Assembly elections have to be held before November 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The term of the current Assembly ends on November 26, 2024, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) was reviewing the poll preparations in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner said “We met all stakeholders including political parties and officials ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections.”

Mr. Kumar said “Parties told us to announce Maharashtra assembly polls keeping in mind festivals like Diwali.”

The CED further added that “I am that confident Maharashtra will contribute to festival of democracy. There will be 1,00,186 polling booths in Maharashtra assembly elections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “There are some urban centres in Maharashtra which have been recording lowest voting percentage in the country. It is the right of voters to know if any candidate has criminal background; parties should also inform.”

Mr. Kumar reiterated that “There will be checking of all helicopters to ensure inducement-free assembly elections in Maharashtra.”

While announcing the poll schedule for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana on August 17, Mr. Kumar had said the election dates for Maharashtra will be announced later.

“Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor, but this time, there are four elections this year and fifth election immediately after this. Depending on the requirement of forces, we have decided to conduct two elections together,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.