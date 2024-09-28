GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held before November 26, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Published - September 28, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Published - September 28, 2024 04:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference regarding Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai on September 28, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference regarding Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai on September 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on Saturday (September 28, 2024), said the Maharashtra Assembly elections have to be held before November 26, 2024.

The term of the current Assembly ends on November 26, 2024, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) was reviewing the poll preparations in Maharashtra.

While announcing the poll schedule for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana on August 17, Mr. Kumar had said the election dates for Maharashtra will be announced later.

“Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor, but this time, there are four elections this year and fifth election immediately after this. Depending on the requirement of forces, we have decided to conduct two elections together,” he said.

