GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charles Correa’s designs were about “people and climate”, says experts reflecting on his work

The day also marked a launch of his biography titled Citizen Charles authored by architect Mustansir Dalvi.

Published - October 12, 2024 03:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Snehal Mutha
Delegates launch Charles Correa’s biography titled ‘Citizen Charles’ authored by architect Mustansir Dalvi.

Delegates launch Charles Correa’s biography titled ‘Citizen Charles’ authored by architect Mustansir Dalvi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

When talking about building, calling architecture “human occupation” is uncommon, but that is what renowned architect and urban planner, Charles Correa believed and tried to reflect through his designs. The documentary titled Volume Zero played at Z-axis Conference on Saturday put light on his lifetime work which was characterised by people and climate.

The sixth conference curated by Charles Correa Foundation (CCF) in conference titled Conversations with Charles Correa: A Critical Review on Six Decades of Practice, critically reflected on Correa, his life, and 60 years of his professional career as an architect.

President of CCF and daughter of Charles Correa, Nondita Correa Mehrotra calls his father and mentor a ‘humanist’. Ms. Nondita said,”Charles was modernist but not in stylistic preference, but for the clarity. He tried to search clarity through his designs, he put people in front and centre during the designing process. He believed in importance of humane and democratic society.”

The day also marked a launch of his biography titled Citizen Charles authored by architect Mustansir Dalvi.

The two day conference brings together 21 multidisciplinary scholars and practitioners to discuss his buildings, urbanism, writings on cities and architecture, and his role in global debates about architecture. The speakers discussed various milestones of his life, narrated the stories behind his designed and analyse the concepts of his buildings, which are counted as changing the landscape of architect in global South.

In the event, architect Rahul Mehrotra called him “Father of modern Asian architecture”. He pointed out his approach towards constructing a structure was from four perspectives- third world, democracy and equity, building and idea, and post modern exploration. Giving instances of his work- Gandhi Memorial Museum(1963), Bharat Bhavan, Jawahar Kala Kendra (1992), Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan, Mr. Rahul said, “His buildings were message of inclusivity, and well thought from climate perspective.”

Charles is also known for his understanding of housing needs of lower-middle class and recycling of empty buildings in Mumbai. Today’s Navi Mumbai is credited to his name, he proposed New Bombay (Navi Mumbai) to government by showing film “City on the water”, showing sufferings of people in Mumbai. The proposal was accepted and he later become Chief Architect for CIDCO.

Published - October 12, 2024 03:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / pioneer architects / architecture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.