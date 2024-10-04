Centre gives nod to rename Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar, says Vikhe Patil

The Union Home Ministry has given approval for changing the name of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra to Ahilyanagar, state Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Friday (October 4, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, he said the decision to rename Ahmednagar was taken by the state cabinet in March this year and nod was sought from the Centre.

Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century ruler of Indore (in Madhya Pradesh), hailed from the district, he said.

Earlier, the Eknath Shinde government had changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.