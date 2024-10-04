GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre gives nod to rename Ahmednagar as Ahilyanagar, says Vikhe Patil

Earlier, the Eknath Shinde government had changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively

Published - October 04, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary, in Ahmednagar, Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary, in Ahmednagar, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: pTI

The Union Home Ministry has given approval for changing the name of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra to Ahilyanagar, state Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Friday (October 4, 2024).

Speaking to reporters, he said the decision to rename Ahmednagar was taken by the state cabinet in March this year and nod was sought from the Centre.

Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century ruler of Indore (in Madhya Pradesh), hailed from the district, he said.

Earlier, the Eknath Shinde government had changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

