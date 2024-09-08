GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI booked eight people in bribery case; arrested one CGST officer in Mumbai

The complainant (businessman) visited the CGST office in Santacruz on September 4 and was allegedly kept confined for 18 hours and released the next day 

Published - September 08, 2024 04:53 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

 

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked six Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials and arrested one of the CGST superintendents (anti-evasion) from Mumbai for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh hawala transaction from the total demanded bribe of 60 lakhs,” CBI said on Sunday (September 8, 2024). 

CBI booked a total of eight people, including six senior officers from CGST and two Chartered Accountants (CA) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a Mumbai-based owner of a biopharmaceuticals company for not arresting him. 

The complainant (businessman) visited the CGST office in Santacruz on September 4 and was allegedly kept confined for 18 hours and released the next day after the ₹30 lakh Hawala transaction was made. The accused demanded ₹80 lakh bribe for not arresting him and sabotaging the ongoing investigation by the CGST, the bribe was reduced to ₹60 lakh after negotiations, as per the FIR registered by CBI.

According to CBI, the offenders asked the businessman to call his cousin and convey the bribe demand. The cousin called the accused CA, who got a private man, a CGST Additional Commissioner and a Joint Commissioner involved, and the negotiations went through them. 

The CBI laid a trap and arrested CA red-handed, leading to the arrest of the other two accused, including the CGST superintendent. All three accused were produced before the special CBI court in Mumbai, with the Court sending the CGST officer and the chartered accountant to CBI custody till September 10 and the private man to judicial custody. 

Published - September 08, 2024 04:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / fraud / economic offence/ tax evasion / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.