CBI booked eight people in bribery case; arrested one CGST officer in Mumbai

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked six Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials and arrested one of the CGST superintendents (anti-evasion) from Mumbai for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh hawala transaction from the total demanded bribe of 60 lakhs,” CBI said on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

CBI booked a total of eight people, including six senior officers from CGST and two Chartered Accountants (CA) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a Mumbai-based owner of a biopharmaceuticals company for not arresting him.

The complainant (businessman) visited the CGST office in Santacruz on September 4 and was allegedly kept confined for 18 hours and released the next day after the ₹30 lakh Hawala transaction was made. The accused demanded ₹80 lakh bribe for not arresting him and sabotaging the ongoing investigation by the CGST, the bribe was reduced to ₹60 lakh after negotiations, as per the FIR registered by CBI.

According to CBI, the offenders asked the businessman to call his cousin and convey the bribe demand. The cousin called the accused CA, who got a private man, a CGST Additional Commissioner and a Joint Commissioner involved, and the negotiations went through them.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested CA red-handed, leading to the arrest of the other two accused, including the CGST superintendent. All three accused were produced before the special CBI court in Mumbai, with the Court sending the CGST officer and the chartered accountant to CBI custody till September 10 and the private man to judicial custody.