Catholic priest Father Francis D’Britto, who penned Bible's Marathi adaptation passes away

Born to Marathi-speaking parents, D'Britto's translation of the Bible, named 'Subodh Bible', was re-printed many times.

Published - July 25, 2024 12:06 pm IST - Vasai (Maharashtra)

PTI
Father Francis D’Britto

Father Francis D'Britto

Vasai-based Catholic priest Father Francis D’Britto, writer and environmentalist,  who translated the Bible into Marathi, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after prolonged illness, family sources said.

D'Britto (81) breathed his last at his home in Vasai in Palghar district.

Born to Marathi-speaking parents, D'Britto's translation of the Bible, named 'Subodh Bible', was re-printed many times.

“I am happy that I could make some contribution to Marathi literature by getting the Holy Bible to the Marathi reader," D'Britto had said after his effort received wide acclaim.

The 'Subodh Bible' has an 80-page section that introduces readers to the Bible. There are two chapters on new theology movements in the church. Nearly 200 pictures of Biblical scenes and maps illustrate the book.

There is also a commentary that explains difficult biblical concepts.

D'Britto, who once edited a community journal 'Suvarta' in the old Catholic hub of Vasai, worked on the book for nearly 15 years.

Environment activist

The environment campaigner was also known for his active involvement in various public movements, particularly the 'Harit Vasai' initiative aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and green practices.

Born on December 4, 1942, D'Britto was honoured with the prestigious Dnyanoba-Tukaram Puraskar for his literary contributions, becoming the first Catholic priest to receive the award established in 2007.

His literary prowess was further recognised when he received Maharashtra Government’s literary award for best translation in 2013, followed by the Sahitya Akademi award in April 2014.

He was unanimously elected as the president of the 93rd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, held at Dharadhiv in 2020, showcasing his profound influence in the literary community.

christianity / books and literature

