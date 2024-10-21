Case against Sena MLA on charges of money offer to outstation voters

Police have registered a non-cognisable case against Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar after he was purportedly heard in a video saying outstation electors would be paid money online if they travelled to his constituency in Maharashtra for voting.

The case has been registered in Hingoli district, an official said on Monday (October 21, 2024).

Mr. Bangar, who belongs to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents the Kalamnuri assembly seat in Hingoli district.

A video of his speech has gone viral in which he is purportedly heard saying, “The list of those (voters) who are out of station should be submitted to us in the next 2-3 days. Ask them to hire vehicles and they should get what they want. Everything will be made available to them including ‘PhonePe’ (online payment app). Tell them that they are coming for us. The voters staying outside should come to our village.”

The video has been shared by some regional news channels.

After the video surfaced last week, the Election Commission had sought an explanation from Mr. Bangar which he submitted.

On Sunday (October 20, 2024), the Kalamnuri police registered a non-cognisable case against Mr. Bangar under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 170 (1) (1) (whoever gives a gratification to any person with the object of inducing him or any other person to exercise any electoral right or of rewarding any such person for having exercised any such right) and 173 (bribery), an official said.

Mr. Bangar was elected as an MLA of the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019. After the party’s division, he sided with CM Shinde.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are scheduled on November 20.