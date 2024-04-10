GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Car carrying Maharashtra Congress chief Patole hit by truck, Congress alleges plot on his life

In a video statement, the MPCC chief claimed that a truck had deliberately tried to hit his car.

April 10, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
File photo of Congress leader Nana Patole

File photo of Congress leader Nana Patole | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole had a narrow escape after a truck rammed into his car in the State’s Bhandara district late on Tuesday, following which the Congress alleged that it was a deliberate attempt on Mr. Patole’s life.

The accident occurred near Kardha village when Mr. Patole was returning from a poll campaign and no one was injured.

In a video statement, the State Congress chief claimed that a truck had deliberately tried to hit his car. However, in another statement later, he said there was no cause for worry as the truck had brushed the side of his car.

Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe targeted the ruling BJP over the accident while BJP leaders laughed off Mr. Londhe’s suggestion as ludicrous.

In a post on X, Mr. Londhe said: “Does BJP want to win the election by eliminating the Opposition leaders? Congress State president Nana Patole was on a campaign tour of Bhandara district on Tuesday night when a truck hit his car and tried to crush it near Kardha village. This is a very serious incident and leads one to doubt whether this was a plot against his life.”

Mr. Londhe said that Mr. Patole escaped injury as the ‘blessings of the public’ were with him.

He further said that security for senior Maharashtra Congressmen leaders such as former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat had already been been reduced, as was that of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar who frequently toured Naxal-hit areas.

Baseless accusations, says BJP

Rubbishing the Congress spokesperson’s allegations, BJP leader Atul Bhatkalkar called Mr. Londhe’s accusations “baseless.”

“I strongly condemn these insinuations…Patole and Londhe ought to vent their frustrations felt against their ally, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) on someone else instead of making such absurd allegations,” Mr. Bhatkalkar said, adding that the BJP gave no weight to the allegations and had no wish to dignify them.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat, making light of Mr. Londhe’s accusations, quipped: “It appears that in this MVA coalition, if Nana Patole has any bitter enemy, it is Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The police should indeed probe this accident to find out who is behind it as the Congress are claiming.”

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he prayed that Mr. Patole remained safe and healthy, while criticising the Congress’ allegations against the BJP.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Indian National Congress / road accident / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.