Candidate appeals to block Shiv Sena’s Waikar from taking oath as MP

A candidate from Mumbai North-West constituency has requested the Lok Sabha Secretary-General not to administer the oath to Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar, who won the election by 48 votes over his Shiv Sena (UBT) opponent, Amol Kirtikar in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh, Bharat Shah of the Hindu Samaj Party, alleged that irregularities in EVMs tainted Mr. Waikar’s victory.

“The voting and counting conducted in the Mumbai North West constituency was not free and fair as expected under the Representation of the People Act-1950 and was not in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct,” the letter dated June 19 stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah, who got 937 out of the 9,54,939 total votes cast in the constituency, further urged that “it will be just and proper not to allow Ravindra Waikar to take oath of allegiance under Article 99 as a member of Parliament which retain and regain the confidence of voters in India that there is some evaluation system functional which takes serious and swift cognisance of electoral frauds”.

He mentioned that an FIR has been registered regarding the handling of EVM machine votes, marking the first time such an incident has occurred in India, and alleges that government officials manipulated the voting process to favour the ruling party. The notice also argues that swearing in Mr. Waikar under these circumstances would violate the Constitutional process.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray also accused electoral malpractice during the counting and criticised the returning office, Vandana Suryavanshi and said the result would be challenged in the Bombay High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is scheduled from June 24 to July 3, during which the newly elected members would take their oaths, the Speaker would be elected, and the President of India would address the Parliament.

Mr. Thackeray loyalist, Vinayak Raut, who lost the Lok Sabha election in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, also wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday and called for a repoll in his constituency, alleging that the BJP’s winning candidate, Narayan Rane, secured victory through “corrupt and illegal practices.”

Both letters - to the Lok Sabha secretary general and the ECI - were sent by Asim Sarode, a lawyer representing Shiv Sena (UBT) in its efforts to disqualify rebel Shiv Sena legislators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.