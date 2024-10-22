GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay High Court grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in corruption case involving Anil Deshmukh

Sachin Waze will, however, continue to remain in jail as he is in judicial custody in the Antilia bomb scare case lodged by the NIA

Published - October 22, 2024 05:51 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Sachin Vaze being taken to court by NIA for a hearing, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house, in Mumbai. File

Sachin Vaze being taken to court by NIA for a hearing, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze bail in a corruption case also involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A division bench headed by Justice M.S. Sonak granted bail to Waze and said the conditions for the same shall be set by the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

The dismissed police officer will, however, continue to remain in jail as he is in judicial custody in the Antilia bomb scare case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Antilia bomb scare case: Bombay High Court directs the NIA to file affidavit in response to Sachin Waze’s petition

Waze, who is presently in judicial custody, had sought to be released on bail claiming that he is an approver in the case, and on the grounds of parity as well as citing that the other accused in the case are out on bail.

Waze's counsel Aabad Ponda had said keeping him in jail even after he was declared as an approver was violation of fundamental rights.

The CBI had opposed the plea stating that Waze had not deposed in the case so far and it would not be in the best interest of the case to release him on bail.

Sachin Waze is following Devendra Fadnavis’s instructions: Anil Deshmukh

He was declared an approver by the special CBI court in June 2022.

Waze was arrested in March 2021 for his alleged role in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in south Mumbai and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The High Court, in April 2021, had directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption and misuse of official power by Deshmukh made by former police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Controversial cop alleges former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s involvement in graft

The CBI, based on this inquiry, registered an FIR against Deshmukh and his associates as well as Waze.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, who was the Home Minister then, had directed the police personnel to collect ₹100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

He had also alleged that Waze, who was suspended earlier after being accused in an alleged fake encounter case, was reinstated and was allegedly collecting money on behalf of Deshmukh.

The other accused in the case are Deshmukh's former aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. All three of them are currently out on bail.

Published - October 22, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / police / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.