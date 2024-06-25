ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay HC orders release of accused juvenile in Pune car crash

Updated - June 25, 2024 03:22 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 03:08 pm IST

Bombay High Court orders release of minor accused in Pune car accident case, deeming previous remand orders illegal

Purnima Sah

A team inspects the luxuy car at the Yerwada Police Station, in Pune. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Bombay High Court on June 25, 2024, passed an order to release the minor accused in the Pune luxury car accident case that claimed two lives.

While passing the order, the court also declared the impugned remand orders as illegal and set them aside.

Pune Porsche car crash: A speeding car, two deaths, and a cover-up

A division bench of Justices Bharti Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande on June 21 queried if it amounted to confinement when the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche case was granted bail but was taken back in custody and kept in an observation home.

The verdict was passed on an habeas corpus petition filed by the minor’s aunt who is seeking the accused’s release from the observation home. The 17-year-old accused in the case is released into the care and custody of the petitioner aunt. After the release, the minor must continue his sessions with the psychologist, the court directed.

