Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat, extortion case filed; Mumbai police summon Raipur man

Updated - November 07, 2024 03:19 pm IST - Mumbai/Raipur

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call and extortion demand for ₹50 lakh

PTI

Actor Shah Rukh Khan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat and a demand for ₹50 lakh,” Mumbai police said on Thursday (November 7, 2024), adding an extortion case has been filed in this connection.

“The Mumbai police have also summoned a man from Raipur in this connection,” a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman gets another threat, Rs 5 cr demand; sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother

“Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for ₹50 lakh. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet,” a senior police official said.

“A case has been registered by the Bandra police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharaitya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown caller who threatened Shah Rukh Khan,” the official said.

“Police teams have been dispatched at various places for further investigation,” he said.

While there was no confirmation from Mumbai police on reports that the call was made from Chhattisgarh, a Raipur police official said their counterparts from the Maharashtra capital on Thursday (November 7, 2024) served a notice to a man from the city in connection with it.

“As part of their investigation into the threat to Shah Rukh Khan, Mumbai police visited Raipur and summoned a man, identified as Faiyaz Khan, who lives within the limits of Pandri police station in Raipur,” Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

“As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made from a phone number registered in the name of Faiyaz,” he said.

“Faiyaz has been asked to appear for questioning at the Bandra police station,” Singh said.

