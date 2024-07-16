GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMW hit-and-run case: Main accused Mihir Shah gets 14-day judicial custody

Police sought extension of his custody saying the accused has not given information about the persons who harboured him while he was on the run.

Published - July 16, 2024 04:16 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah being produced in a court in Mumbai on July 16, 2024.

Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah being produced in a court in Mumbai on July 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in Mumbai on July 16 remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody.

Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and leaving her husband, Pradeep, injured in Mumbai's Worli area.

Mumbai hit-and-run case: Main accused Mihir Shah consumed excessive amount of alcohol on night of incident

The main accused in the case was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale at the end of his remand on July 16.

Police sought extension of his custody saying the accused has not given information about the persons who harboured him while he was on the run.

He has still not given information about the missing number plate, the police, represented by public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle, submitted in the court.

The probe is underway and considering the gravity of the offence, the custody should be extended, the prosecution said.

BMW crash case: How did police track down accused Mihir Shah

Advocates Ayush Pasbola and Shudir Bhardwaj, appearing for Shah, opposed the remand saying the police have recovered whatever they needed to seize from the accused.

The police have recorded the statements of 27 witnesses and enough time had been given to the investigators to find out who all the accused contacted while he absconded, the defence said.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Mihir, the son of the ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had fled after the fatal crash.

According to the police, Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

Rajesh Shah, also an accused in the case, has been granted bail.

Their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting in the car and allegedly swapped driver's seat with Mihir, is also in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / arrest / police / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.