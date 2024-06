Five people working in an explosives factory died on June 13 after an explosion in the unit in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, police said. The incident took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from Nagpur.

The explosion took place around 1 p.m. when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, adding that more details were awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.