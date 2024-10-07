BJP’s new social engineering strategy in Maharashtra ahead of Assembly elections

As Maharashtra gears up for fiercely contested Assembly elections, the ruling Mahayuti, predominantly dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is experimenting with new social engineering strategies designed to consolidate support among various caste and community groups.

Experts suggest that these tactics are part of a broader electoral strategy to counter the challenges posed by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - a coalition of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) - which has been aggressively campaigning across Maharashtra after it dealt a rude jolt to the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha results by leading on 30 of the 48 seats in the State.

In the recent cabinet meetings chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside his deputies - BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the NCP - the Mahayuti government approved over 100 decisions as the Election Commission is likely to announce the election days after the results of the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections on October 8.

Among these decisions is the establishment of economic welfare corporations for minority and micro-minority communities, including Brahmins, Arya Vysyas (Bania), and Jains, as well as OBC subgroups like Teli, Bari, Lonari, and Hindu Khatik. These groups, especially the micro-minorities, have historically felt marginalised in the State’s political landscape. By creating economic platforms for their benefit, the ruling is attempting to ensure that Opposition narratives do not sway these communities.

“After the outcome of the Parliament results, the BJP has realised that the Assembly elections will be a tough battle for them. As a result, they’re trying every possible approach to consolidate voters. The creation of these welfare corporations is an attempt to broaden their social coalition, ensuring they don’t alienate their ‘bonded [not loyal] voters’ - the upper castes,” political commentator Abhay Deshpande says.

“They are engaging in caste-based politics now. More than providing financial benefits to these communities, they are playing with emotions. Naming the corporation for Brahmins after Parashuram sends a clear emotional message,” he added.

However, the context of these decisions cannot be ignored. As the Maratha community continues to demand reservation benefits, tensions with OBC groups - who fear losing their entitlements - have intensified. In this politically charged environment, BJP leaders have understood the need to reinforce their ‘core voter base’ of upper-caste communities, who may feel marginalised. “The move could be seen as an attempt to ensure their ‘bonded voters’ don’t feel sidelined amid these reservation negotiations,” Mr. Deshpande said.

Party insiders suggest that these tactics are part of a broader electoral strategy to offset challenges posed by the MVA. “Lok Sabha elections made it clear that Marathas are not in our favour, despite announcing reservation. So, we had to come up with a new strategy apart from the existing Ma-Dha-V strategy, aimed at consolidating the Malis (Ma), Dhangars (Dha), and Vanjaras (V), which are OBC,” a senior BJP leader said.

‘Cow’ and ‘Love Jihad’ are back

In addition to the casted-based corporations, the BJP has brought back two familiar and controversial themes to the forefront: ‘cow’ and ‘love jihad’. These issues, known for their potential to polarise voters, have resurfaced in the speeches of BJP leaders, including Mr. Fadnavis, in recent weeks.

Analysts claim that the ruling Mahayuti alliance appears to be leaning heavily on these divisive topics to galvanise its core voter base, which largely consists of Hindu conservatives. “Not just the upcoming elections, even in the second part of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP has realised that they cannot come to win unless there is polarisation, as a result, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign changed its course from development to mangal sutra,” Mr. Deshpande says.

He said that the BJP leaders believe Hindu votes are not consolidated, especially in the backdrop of the ongoing reservation fight between dominant Marathas and the OBC. “With the ongoing reservation issues, even the Hindu votes are not consolidated and adding to it, their alliance with the Ajit Pawar has come as a major setback in several pockets,” Mr. Deshpande said.

Recently, the cabinet conferred the title of ‘Rajya Mata’ (State Mother) on the cow, symbolising its cultural and religious significance. It declared the Indigenous cow breeds as ‘RajyaMata-Gomata’ and announced ₹50 per cow per day subsidy for the rearing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fadnavis, speaking at a public meeting, reignited the issue of ‘love jihad,’ claiming it posed a real threat with ‘over one lakh cases’ reported across the State.

He went further, attributing the results in 14 of Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha seats in the recent elections to what he described as “vote jihad,” subtly referencing the population demographics in those constituencies.

“Cow and love jihad have never been viewed as mere electoral narratives by the BJP. It is only the Opposition that attempts to label them as our ‘key strategy’ during elections. For us, these issues are not just electoral agendas; they represent a larger picture - respect for religion,” Nitesh Rane, BJP MLA, son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane, told The Hindu.