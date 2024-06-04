BJP names candidates for LC election despite objections of allies in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central election committee announced its candidates for three of the four Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats on Monday. The seats go to the polls on June 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has fielded sitting MLC Niranjan Davkhare once again for the Konkan graduates’ constituency, a source of much discord between the ruling BJP and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — partners in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

The BJP has also named Kiran Shelar and Shivnath Darade for the Mumbai Graduates’ and Mumbai Teachers’ constituencies respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The big brother in the Mahayuti alliance is expected to the leave the fourth seat — Nashik Teachers’ Constituency — to either the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena or Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction.

MNS in a spot

Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election campaign, the Konkan seat turned into a source of fresh schism between the BJP and the MNS after Mr. Thackeray unilaterally announced his candidate, filmmaker Abhijit Panse, for the constituency some days ago.

The MNS provided unconditional support to PM Modi and the BJP during the Lok Sabha election, with the expectation that the MNS would be accommodated in other state-level elections. Mr. Thackeray campaigned for the BJP and the Mahayuti without fielding any MNS candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the BJP, particularly Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offered a cold snub to the MNS’ expectations. The announcement of Mr. Davkhare’s candidature implies that the BJP firmly intends to carry on with its policy of expanding in the Konkan region.

According to sources, the saffron party is unwilling to cede the Konkan Graduates constituency, which has been its traditional preserve.

Moreover, the MNS was thoroughly ill-prepared to contest the seat, said a Mumbai-based analyst, claiming that the voter registration of the Raj Thackeray-led party scarcely amounted to more than 30,000 voters as opposed to the BJP, which claims it has already registered 1.15 lakh voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

MNS out of its league

The bickering within the Mahayuti comes barely a fortnight after Raj Thackeray shared the dais with PM Modi during a mega-rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

The rally, which was the last of Mr. Modi’s 19 public rallies in the state, saw Mr. Raj Thackeray deliver a rousing speech exhorting constituents to vote the BJP back into power.

The BJP’s move to claim three of the four MLC seats is also likely to upset Mr. Shinde’s Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – both of whom were hoping to contest at least one of the Mumbai MLC seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCP, which had recently made noises at a meeting of its state executive about getting a larger share of seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election in October this year, had already announced Shivajirao Nalawade for the Mumbai Teachers’ Constituency.

Meanwhile, former minister and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Anil Parab filed his nomination as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’s candidate for the Mumbai Graduate Constituency.

Mr. Parab, a Shiv Sena MLC in 2004, 2012, and 2018, is contesting the election from the Mumbai Graduate Constituency for the first time.

“The Mumbai Graduate Constituency has remained with the Shiv Sena for the last three decades. This time too, my victory as a candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party from the Mumbai Graduate Constituency is certain with a record number of votes as we have taken a lead in voter registration,” said Mr. Parab, who was accompanied by his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally – the Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad while filing his nomination.

The last date for the filing of nominations is June 7. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on July 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.