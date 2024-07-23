BJP must clarify its intent to give Marathas a quota, says Manoj Jarange-Patil

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the Marathas had been able to secure reservation only when a BJP government had been in power in Maharashtra, quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil cast aspersions on the saffron party’s intent to give Marathas a quota under the OBC category.

Mr. Jarange-Patil, who is on yet another hunger strike (his fifth since September last year) in Jalna since July 20, yet again targeted Deputy Chief Minister and State BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, while accusing the ruling government of deliberately snubbing his agitation by not sending a government delegation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jarange-Patil censured Mr. Fadnavis for shifting the onus of the Maratha quota problem on the opposition parties, alleging that Mr. Fadnavis had been asking the Opposition to clarify its stance on the Maratha quota issue while himself remaining ambivalent about the Mahayuti government’s commitment to resolving the matter.

“This government has been in power for more than two years but instead of allotting a quota for the Marathas (under the OBC category), they opened fire at protesters. How long will they keep giving us hollow assurances?” said the activist.

Mr. Jarange-Patil also trained his guns on OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, accusing him of attempting to incite riots and attacked yet another state BJP leader Prasad Lad, claiming that Mr. Lad was allegedly trying to ‘manage’ the Maratha community.

“We are not interested in joining politics,” said the activist in response to Mr. Lad’s appeal to him to enter the political mainstream. “However, if the Maratha community fails to get the reservation, they will not be left with any other option and will have to enter politics,” added Jarange-Patil, who has already warned that he would field candidates against the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the coming Assembly election.

During his visit to Pune on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had lashed out at the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for allegedly undermining efforts to secure reservation for the Maratha community, singling out NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar – a tall Maratha leader who had helmed the State four times in the past as Chief Minister.

“Whenever there has been a BJP government in Maharashtra, the Marathas have been given reservation,” Mr. Shah had said, alluding to the Bill passed in November 2018 when Devendra Fadnavis’ government was in power.

The Bill had granted 16% reservation for Marathas under socially and educationally backward category.

Mr. Shah had further said that whenever Sharad Pawar’s government [alluding to Mr. Pawar’s role as architect of the MVA government which was formed in 2019 with Uddhav Thackeray as CM] came to power, the Maratha reservation disappeared.

Meanwhile, in a riposte to Jarange-Patil’s hunger strike, his bete noire - OBC leader Laxman Hake - staged a protest march today from Jalna’s Ambad tehsil with the objective of saving OBC reservation.

Mr. Hake and his associate, activist Navnath Waghmare indicated that the objective of the ‘OBC Arakshan Bachao Jan Akrosh Yatra’ was to express the pent-up rage of the OBC community in the state over Mr. Jarange Patil’s demand for Maratha reservation under the existing OBC quota and highlight the government’s apathetic behaviour towards OBC concerns.

Speaking in Ambad, Mr. Hake, who has been vehemently opposing Jarange-Patil’s demands, said the State government must furnish proof on the actual number of records showing Marathas to have been Kunbis rather than indiscriminately issuing OBC Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members.

“If we do not organise, how will our existing OBC reservation endure? Jarange Patil, with his lawless demands and protests, is trying to divide us,” he said.

Mr. Jarange Patil’s reservation demand for the Maratha community under the OBC quota has created a rift between the Marathas and the OBC communities, resulting in protests and counter-protests. In the last 11 months, Mr. Jarange Patil staged four hunger strikes with a recent 7-day rally across the Marathwada region. OBC leaders have also been sitting on strikes to counter him.